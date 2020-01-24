Politics I will continue from where Ihedioha stopped ―Uzodinma – Vanguard News

#1
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has said that his administration will continue from where his predecessor stopped.

Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was last week declared the governor of Imo State by the Supreme …

hopw.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36ojxAi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top