Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has said that his administration will continue from where his predecessor stopped.
Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was last week declared the governor of Imo State by the Supreme …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36ojxAi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was last week declared the governor of Imo State by the Supreme …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36ojxAi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]