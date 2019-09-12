Metro I Will Fight Against VAT Increment — Akin Alabi Assures Nigerians – Information Nigeria

#1
Akin Alabi, member of the House of Representatives has assured Nigerians that he would fight against the proposed increase on Value Added Tax(VAT).

The lawmaker, who is also the owner of Nairabet, an indigenous sports betting company said this in reaction to report that …

akin.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZTKiOX

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top