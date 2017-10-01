Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 7:48 AM. Views count: 234

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to allow Nigeria to break up under his leadership.

    In his independence day speech, Buhari said government will do all in its power to ensure that the country remains one and united.

    “In the past two years, Nigeria has recorded appreciable gains in political freedom. A political party at the centre losing governorship elections, National Assembly seats and even state assemblies to opposition parties is new to Nigeria.

    “Added to these is a complete freedom to associate, to hold and disseminate opinions. Such developments clearly attest to the country’s growing political development.

    “Recent calls for re-structuring, quite proper in a legitimate debate, has let in highly irresponsible groups to call for dismemberment of the country. We cannot and we will not allow such advocacy.

    “As a young army officer, I took part from the beginning to the end of our tragic civil war costing about two million lives, resulting in fearful destruction and untold suffering. Those who are agitating for a rerun were not born by 1967 and have no idea of the horrendous consequences of the civil conflict which we went through.

    “Government is keeping up the momentum of dialogue with stakeholders in the Niger Delta to keep the peace. We intend to address genuine grievances of the communities.
     

    Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 7:48 AM
    Comments