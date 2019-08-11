Paul Pogba has given Manchester United assurances that he will NOT split the dressing room this season.
The United star has told United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will be fully committed after a summer of transfer turmoil. ...
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YWq6X6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The United star has told United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will be fully committed after a summer of transfer turmoil. ...
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YWq6X6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]