Politics I Will Retain My Position As The Senate President If Atiku Wins- Saraki – Naijaloaded

#1
I Will Retain My Position As The Senate President If Atiku Wins- Saraki Posted by Kolade Stephen on January 29, 2019 under Naija News Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday disclosed that Kwara State will get the Senate President slot …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2FVs30W
bukola-saraki-640x360-jpg.189967

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top