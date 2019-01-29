I Will Retain My Position As The Senate President If Atiku Wins- Saraki Posted by Kolade Stephen on January 29, 2019 under Naija News Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday disclosed that Kwara State will get the Senate President slot …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2FVs30W
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2FVs30W
Get More Nigeria Political News