Politics I won’t lose, says Buhari as he casts his ballot – TheCable

Featured Thread #1
At exactly 8:07am, President Muhammadu Buhari cast his ballot at Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Sarkin Yara ward in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state. Clad in a light blue “Babbar Riga”, a native attire, the president was accompanied by Aisha, his wife, and some of his aides. After …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2SRV30B



--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top