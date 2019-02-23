Featured Thread #1
At exactly 8:07am, President Muhammadu Buhari cast his ballot at Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Sarkin Yara ward in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state. Clad in a light blue “Babbar Riga”, a native attire, the president was accompanied by Aisha, his wife, and some of his aides. After …
