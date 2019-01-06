Politics I Won’t Resign, Buhari Is Not My Uncle – Amina Zakari – OluFamous.Com

#1
A National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Amina Zakari, has dismissed reports that she is a blood relation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party and other political groups as well as individuals had alleged that Zakari, who was, on Thursday, named by the commission as …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2TtDlfB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top