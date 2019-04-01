Politics I won’t victimise those who worked against my re-election, says Ganduje – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has pledged not to victimise anyone in the public or private sector, who might have worked against his re-election.

Ostensibly referring to members of his cabinet, party and some civil servants that allegedly tried to …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OD2Jyd

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top