Nigeria’s Glory Nathaniel will soon be stripped of her women’s 400 metres hurdles gold medal from the 2018 African Championships after she was given a four-year doping ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit.
The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles when representing Nigeria …
read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2JA67td
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles when representing Nigeria …
read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2JA67td
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]