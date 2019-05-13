Sports IAAF strips Nigeria’s 400m hurdler of gold medal – Newtelegraph

#1
Nigeria’s Glory Nathaniel will soon be stripped of her women’s 400 metres hurdles gold medal from the 2018 African Championships after she was given a four-year doping ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles when representing Nigeria …



read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2JA67td

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top