Metro Ibadan Zoo Attendant Dead After Sudden Attack by Lion

    The Oyo state government has ordered the closure of the Agodi zoo following the killing of a care attendant by one of the lions in the zoo.

    A statement by Yinka Fatoki, Executive Secretary, Bureau of Investment Promotion, BIP, said the government closed down the zoo based on a report received from AM & C, the company managing the Zoo.

    He quoted the report as saying: “one of the lions at the Zoo had accidentally attacked one of the attendants, Mr Hamzat Oyekunle popularly known as Baba Olorunwa.

    “Oyekunle was reported to have later died from injuries sustained from the incident.”

    He said that the lions have been evacuated pending further investigations.

    “The incident is unfortunate and sad as the deceased had fed the lions for over five years.

    “He was known to have had a very good relationship with all the animals in the zoo,” the statement read.
     

    Comments