JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics IBB: Nigeria is complex, difficult to govern – TheCable

#1
Former military president Ibrahim Babangida says Nigeria is difficult to govern due to its diversities. Babangida made this statement on Tuesday when the members of the house of representatives minority caucus, led by Ndudi Elumelu visited him at his residence in Minna, Niger state. “The country is complex and …

ibb.PNG

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2ZEIvcf
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top