A former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori says Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa deserves a second term to sustain peace and developments in the state.
Ibori said this in his goodwill message on Friday when the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced its 2019 elections campaign for governorship and.....
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AFnALR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ibori said this in his goodwill message on Friday when the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced its 2019 elections campaign for governorship and.....
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AFnALR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]