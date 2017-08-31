The Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday admitted that the agency has some corrupt people as well. Addressing newsmen, he said the agency is doing all it can to weed out those elements. “The internal affairs department in the EFCC looks at issues of professional misconduct of operatives in the EFCC. Internal affairs investigate unethical conducts by our men and the internal affairs is in charge of screening prospective employees of the EFCC. “Recently, we had to discharge about nine cadet officers because they told lies on their certificates. We are also prosecuting a lot of officers who are involved in crime. Some of them are already in court. But you can also help us by giving us information about corrupt officers because we do not condone corruption.”