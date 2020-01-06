Sports Ibrahimovic: I Want 70 Thousand Fans At San Siro, Otherwise I Won’t Play (Read Details ) – Naijaloaded

#1
AC Milan vs Sampdoria could be the challenge of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede will most likely play from the start, despite only joining the club several days ago and undergoing a few training session.

It is expected that 60 thousand fans …

ibram.JPG

read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2FrEqzv

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top