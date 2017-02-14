Ice Prince in a chat with Linda Ikeji's blog admitted that his relationship with his French-Ghanaian girlfriend, Maima has ended. "No, we are not together anymore," Ice Prince told LIB. The Rapper also admitted to cheating on Maima during their relationship. He however said she never cheated on him. "No, she didn't cheat on me that time. She was totally honest in that situation. I don't think she ever cheated on me. ''I had to defend her then because people were saying stuffs that weren't true and I'm the boyfriend. so, I had to fight for my girl and people were calling her all sorts of name. She was totally innocent in that situation. I did my research very deep.Even if the world doesn't believe that I know what I'm saying. Nobody knows what we were then. So when I defended her, it was not because I felt guilty about anything, it was because she was innocent and I didn't like the names people were calling her." "I didn't catch Maima cheating. I didn't think or suspect she was cheating. I think she was 100% honest with me. Maima was very good to me."