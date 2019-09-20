Metro ICPC: Nigeria expecting $400m Abacha loot from US - The Cable

Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says Nigeria is awaiting the return of $400 million Abacha loot stashed away in the US.

The ”Abacha loot” are monies stolen and concealed in foreign accounts in 12 countries by the late Sani Abacha.

In 2017, Nigeria received $322 million of the loot repatriated from Switzerland after years of deal brokering.

