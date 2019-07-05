JustForex Trading - Start Now

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, has described Bobrisky as a national disgrace who will be ruthlessly dealt with if caught on the streets.
In an interview with Vanguard, Runsewe explained that, 'Bobrisky is a national disgrace. He started by selling and using bleaching creams, now, he has grown boobs, bums and hips. If a Bobrisky is doing well with his immoral lifestyle, how do you convince Nigerian youths to do the right thing? Bobrisky has the right, but not within the Nigerian environment'.

