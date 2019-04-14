Featured Thread #1
If Buhari Offers Me Political Appointment, I’ll Reflect On It, Says Moghalu. Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election in Nigeria, says if he is offered a political appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, he would reflect on it before taking a
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2IuZVCs
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2IuZVCs
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]