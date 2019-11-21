A South African media personality Somizi has taken to social media to share his desire to flaunt his religion. The media personality asked why he should be ashamed to flaunt his juju.
The media personality shared his thoughts on his Instagram page. In his post, he said other religions were introduced to Africans because foreigners were afraid of the power Africans had....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2O4P58o
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The media personality shared his thoughts on his Instagram page. In his post, he said other religions were introduced to Africans because foreigners were afraid of the power Africans had....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2O4P58o
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 36.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[88]