Wife of Zimbabwe dictator and first lady, Dr. Grace Mugabe has said that those that want president Mugabe to vacate the presidency must also leave with him. Mrs. Mugabe stated this while giving a speech at a campaign rally, in Buhera Central Constituency, Murambinda, as she continues to position herself as her husband’s potential successor. She has reportedly offered to field 92-year-old Robert Mugabe’s corpse as an election candidate to demonstrate Zimbabweans’ affection for him. She said: “If Mugabe dies, we will field his corpse as a candidate for elections to prove that people love him “ Dignitaries present are the event include, Kudzi Chipanga, Joseph Made, Mandi Chimene, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chris Mushowe. More tweets from @263Chat from Zimbabwe media organisation: