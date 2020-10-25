Chinedu Iroka
If Nigeria Doesn’t Restructure, It Will Break Up – Gani Adams
Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams has expressed that Nigeria is on a verge of a break up except there is a restructuring of the country. Speaking to Arise TV on Sunday, Gani Adams stated that there is a need to get to the root cause of […]
