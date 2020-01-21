Entertainment If your man cheats on you, knack his brother and father too – Teni says in new video – Legit.ng

#1
Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has left many social media users amused after she took to the platform to dish out some pretty interesting relationship advice.

The Billionaire crooner was obviously in a mood as she made series of videos venting about cheating boyfriends and how ladies should …


via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37c79og

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[81]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top