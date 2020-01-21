Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has left many social media users amused after she took to the platform to dish out some pretty interesting relationship advice.
The Billionaire crooner was obviously in a mood as she made series of videos venting about cheating boyfriends and how ladies should …
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37c79og
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Billionaire crooner was obviously in a mood as she made series of videos venting about cheating boyfriends and how ladies should …
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37c79og
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 18.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[81]