An Anambra girl, Ngozi has tied the knot traditionally with her Chinese boo, Long Ting. Their traditional wedding took place at Ngozi’s hometown in Anambra state.
More photos below and ofcus big congrats to the newly wed......
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38SUiZF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
More photos below and ofcus big congrats to the newly wed......
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38SUiZF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]