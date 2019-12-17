Metro Igbo girl weds Chinese man in Anambra state (photos) – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
An Anambra girl, Ngozi has tied the knot traditionally with her Chinese boo, Long Ting. Their traditional wedding took place at Ngozi’s hometown in Anambra state.

More photos below and ofcus big congrats to the newly wed......

chineese.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38SUiZF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top