The deceased, Amaka Nweke Agility community in Mile 12 area of Lagos state has been thrown into pandemonium after an 18-year-old named Amaka Nweke was reportedly starved and beaten to death by her parents for dating a Yoruba boy, New Telegraph reports.
However, the father, Mike Nweke is …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30dC6pE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
However, the father, Mike Nweke is …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30dC6pE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]