Metro Igboho’s trial: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou for proceedings – New Telegraph


Igboho's trial: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou for proceedings - New Telegraph

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, the Benin Republic, to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, expected to continue today. According to his Media Assistant...
