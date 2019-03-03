Politics Igbos Didn’t Consider Implications Of Not Voting Buhari – Moghalu – Nairaland

#1
Samuel Adesanya Chief George Moghalu is the National Auditor of the governing All Progresives Congress (APC). A seasoned politician and an administrator, he is one of the party leaders from the south east who fought day and night to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari gets an appreciable number of …




Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TgEpbj
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top