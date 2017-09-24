Submit Post Advertise

Politics Igbos Will Benefit A Lot if They Embrace Buhari and Change Agenda - Sen. Ikisipo

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Sep 24, 2017 at 5:30 PM. Views count: 184

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Ex-Bayelsa East's Senator Clever Ikisipo has called on the south east and south south to dump their secession agitation and support the Muhammadu Buhari government.

    According to him, Buhari is only interested in ensuring that peace reigned in the country and that his push for peace and unity should not be misconstrued as hatred to a particular region.

    “I call on all well meaning Nigerians especially the people of the South-South and South-East to give the PMB led government a chance and massively support the Change Agenda.

    “The people of this two regions will benefit a lot if they shelve outside their grievances and whatever suspicions they harbor and allow government policies and programmes mature”.
     

    Lequte, Sep 24, 2017 at 5:30 PM
