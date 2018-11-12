Sports Ighalo’s future hangs as Chinese club relegate, Mikel survives – Newtelegraph

#1
The future of the Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been thrown into uncertainty after his club Changchun Yatai are relegated from the Chinese Super League.

It was a joyful moment for his compatriot Mikel Obi as his Tianjin Teda survived the drop by the whiskers. Ighalo has been …



read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RMw0Hh

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top