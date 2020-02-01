Social media is currently awash with news of Odion Ighalo’s surprise move to Manchester United.
The English football giants late on Friday night agreed a deal with Shanghai Shenhua of China to sign Ighalo on a six months contract, making him the first Nigerian to officially play …
