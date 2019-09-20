Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi have been shortlisted for the 2019 CAF Men Footballer of the Year award.The trio were nominated alongside 27 others in a list released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday.Usual suspects, Mohammed Salah of Egypt, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, also made the cut.The Women’s Player of the Year category boasts of record holder, Christiana Kgatalana of South Africa as well as three-time winner, Asisat Oshoala, and fellow compatriot, Uchenna Kanu.Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chidinma Nnadozie, who was impressive at the 2019 World Cup in France, also secured a spot in the list alongside six others.