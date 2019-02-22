Metro IGP Adamu: Ballot box snatchers will be arrested, prosecuted – TODAY.NG

#1
The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says ballot box snatchers and vote buyers will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Adamu said this at a press conference organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of Saturday’s election. The conference is being attended by members …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2TbT9Y2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top