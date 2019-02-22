The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says ballot box snatchers and vote buyers will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.
Adamu said this at a press conference organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of Saturday’s election. The conference is being attended by members …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2TbT9Y2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Adamu said this at a press conference organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of Saturday’s election. The conference is being attended by members …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2TbT9Y2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]