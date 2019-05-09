The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate transfer of over 6,000 senior policemen and rank and file out of Lagos State.
Cross Section of Policemen during the flag off of Operation Harmony in Kafanchan , Kaduna State. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan. According to sources who …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2DSiAF9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Cross Section of Policemen during the flag off of Operation Harmony in Kafanchan , Kaduna State. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan. According to sources who …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2DSiAF9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]