Kelechi Iheanacho will not be seeking a loan move away from Manchester City during the January transfer window, according to the striker’s father. The 20-year-old forward has started to slip down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, with competition for places fierce in Pep Guardiola’s squad. He is, however, happy to stay and fight for his place, with talk of a potential switch elsewhere quickly quashed. “Automatically Kelechi is not going on loan because his name is not among the players leaving,” James Iheanacho told allnigeriasoccer.com. “It is only [on Saturday] he did not play.” Iheanacho made the breakthrough at City last season, netting 14 times in all competitions – including a hat-trick in a FA Cup clash with Aston Villa.