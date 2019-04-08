Governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday, visited the affected areas of the terminal building of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, engulfed by fire.
Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, in a statement earlier said the fire started at about 2.00p.m but was …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2G95lkQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, in a statement earlier said the fire started at about 2.00p.m but was …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2G95lkQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]