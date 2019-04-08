Metro Ihedioha visits Owerri airport, speaks on fire accident [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday, visited the affected areas of the terminal building of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, engulfed by fire.

Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, in a statement earlier said the fire started at about 2.00p.m but was …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2G95lkQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top