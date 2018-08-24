Metro Ijebu monarch warns against politicising Ojude Oba festival – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona, on Thursday warned politicians and their supporters not to turn the Ojude Oba festival of his people into a campaign forum.

Mr Adetona gave the warning following chants of “APC! APC!! (All Progressives Congress)” from a group in …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LkWJac

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top