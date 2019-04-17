IK Ogbonna has never been one to engage in social media brawl with trolls, and when one of them chose to call his sexuality to question, he decided to take a legal route.
The recent drama started when the US-based Instagram user Joyce Boakye took to the platform to accuse the …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2IE0Bpg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The recent drama started when the US-based Instagram user Joyce Boakye took to the platform to accuse the …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2IE0Bpg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]