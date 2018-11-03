Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Nosa Ikpeba has come out with the declaration that the Nigerian national team can cope without their captain, John Mikel Obi and retired winger, Victor Moses.
Speaking against the backdrop of Moses’ decision to quit the Eagles right after the World Cup and Mikel’s …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2F2b11A
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Speaking against the backdrop of Moses’ decision to quit the Eagles right after the World Cup and Mikel’s …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2F2b11A
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]