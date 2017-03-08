Submit Post Advertise

Metro Ile Ife: 5 Dead As Hausa, Yoruba Clash Turn Bloody, Streets Deserted

    Five people are said to have been killed in a clash between a Yoruba and an Hausa in Sabo area of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

    Eyewitness account says, there is tension in the area, following the clash that was sparked by a disagreement between a man and a woman, from different ethnic groups in a market.

    Some shops were reportedly set ablaze as the residents desert the Lagere and Sabo areas of the town

    Security personnel from the Army and the police are currently at the scene trying to restore peace to the area.
     
