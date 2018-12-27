Metro Immigration promotes 1,899 personnel, inaugurates Plateau HQs – TODAY.NG

#1
YouTube The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has approved the promotion of 1,899 personnel to various ranks.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Muhammad Babandede, approved the promotion after a promotion exercise organised for the affected personnel …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2ENFbVi

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top