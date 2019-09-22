The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for Imo State, sitting in Abuja on Saturday affirmed the election of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha.
Delivering judgment, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mallami Umar-Dogondagi, dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Action Alliance Party, Mr Uche Nwosu, for incompetence....
