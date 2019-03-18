The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that there is no hiding place for outgoing Governor, Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress. According to the PDP, Governor Okorocha will account to Imo people how he managed their commonwealth in the last …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2T9Etod
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2T9Etod
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 99.8 KB Views: 1