Tragedy struck in Anara, a satellite town in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, when a popular native doctor in the area reportedly died on top of a commercial sex worker in the town. According to eyewitnesses who spoke with Punch, the herbalist, who was identified as Lambert Osigwe, died while having sex with a prostitute whose name was given as Onyinye Nwosu in a local brothel in Anara main market. Eyewitnesses recounted that the victim was a regular customer of the harlot who had allegedly offered to give him free sex that day even when he said he had no money. An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said, “Onyinye Nwosu is a whore who plies her trade in a local brothel in Anara, Isiala Mbano LGA and one Mr. Lambert was one of her good customers whose patronage kept her in the business. “Most times and for unknown reasons, he came to buy used condoms with sperm from the prostitutes and at the same time, patronised his regular customer, Onyinye. On this fateful day, he just came for nothing because according to him, he had no money. “But Onyinye still offered him free sex service. The man started the enjoyment but could not finish as he suddenly started shaking and jerking, and eventually died on top of the harlot.” He explained that the brothel manage¬ment held the prostitute to explain what hap¬pened as she was accused of using charms on the unfortunate Lambart. They quickly called the Divisional Police Officer, Anara, who came with a team of police officers and Ony¬inyechi and detained her in their outpost cell. They later removed the corpse and deposited it at St. Kizito Mortuary, Ama¬raku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Andrew Enwerem, said that he had yet to be briefed.