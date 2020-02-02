Ben Ozirim, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo House of Assembly would lose their seats.
Ozirim, former PDP publicity secretary in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/31p3EJe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ozirim, former PDP publicity secretary in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/31p3EJe
Get More Nigeria Political News