The Imo Government has accused the Rochas Okorocha administration of carting away N50 billion of state assets.
It listed them to include 60 vehicles, spoons, beddings and window curtains. The Emeka Ihedioha government pledged …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2LrxmaB
Get More Nigeria Political News
It listed them to include 60 vehicles, spoons, beddings and window curtains. The Emeka Ihedioha government pledged …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2LrxmaB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]