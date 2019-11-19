Metro Imo Records Highest Cyber Crime In S/East – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday disclosed that Imo State has recorded the highest number of cybercrimes in the entire South-East geo-political region.

Regional Commander of the EFCC in the South East, Usman Iman made the disclosure at the 16th Anti-Corruption Situation Room(ACSR) organized …

efcc.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2KzhKjI

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top