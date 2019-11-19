The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday disclosed that Imo State has recorded the highest number of cybercrimes in the entire South-East geo-political region.
Regional Commander of the EFCC in the South East, Usman Iman made the disclosure at the 16th Anti-Corruption Situation Room(ACSR) organized …
