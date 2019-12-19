As President Donald Trump becomes the third president to be impeached in U.S history, after that of Bill Clinton, Legit.ng brings you some things you need to know about this impeachment.
1. Allegations against Trump Trump is charged for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2M9SDoO
Get more World News
1. Allegations against Trump Trump is charged for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2M9SDoO
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]