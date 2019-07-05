JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics IN DETAIL: North-west gets 10 senior portfolios, south-west 5, south-east 3 - Nairaland

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted his cabinet of 44 portfolios – but there is a certain “familiarity” about the composition.
Hinging on zonal distribution, some regions have more junior ministerial positions than others, just as another region takes a large slice of the senior positions.
Out of the 44 positions, the north-west alone, Buhari’s zone, has 10 senior ministerial portfolios (including the president’s portfolio as substantive minister of petroleum), but no junior portfolio
NW.PNG

READ MORE
 
[25]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top