President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted his cabinet of 44 portfolios – but there is a certain “familiarity” about the composition.
Hinging on zonal distribution, some regions have more junior ministerial positions than others, just as another region takes a large slice of the senior positions.
Out of the 44 positions, the north-west alone, Buhari’s zone, has 10 senior ministerial portfolios (including the president’s portfolio as substantive minister of petroleum), but no junior portfolio
