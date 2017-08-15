The Nigeria Police appear to be on a winning streak in the fight against kidnappers across the country. In a series of raids that some are calling the Evans-effect, after the notorious kidnapper who was recently capture in Lagos, it would appear that the police are making some progress. The den in Ekiti was located in Ilawe-Ekiti community, the headquarters of Ekiti South West Local government area of Ekiti State. The demonlishion was carried out under the watchful eyes of the community traditional ruler who express gratitude to the Nigeria Police Force.