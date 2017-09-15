A Kano based up-coming Hausa hip hop singer Lil Ameer a.k.a ‘’Dan autan mawakan hip hop’’ has died in an auto crash. He died on Thursday along western by-pass in Kano when a car hit the motorcycle that conveyed him. The mother of the deceased who confirmed the incident to Dailytrust that his remains have been buried today, Friday in Kano. He started his music career at the age of 12 and has sung many songs both audio and videos some of which include "Kai Matsa Mana, Dance for me, I am a Champion, Ilimin Boko da na Addinin musulunci and many others. Adam A. Zango eulogized the young artiste on his facebook page and prayed for the eternal repose of his soul. Source: Dailytrust