Atere, a middle-aged man, has died after a sex romp with his mistress in Kwara state According to reports, Atere had four wives and lived at the Upper Gaa-Odota area of Ilorin. He had just returned to the city after visiting one of his wives in Iseyin, Oyo State, when he took the mistress out and later lodged in the hotel. “Some minutes after, the mistress came out of the room and left the hotel. It was when Atere did not come out of his room that other lodgers and the hotel workers became suspicious,” someone knowledgeable about the matter said. They stormed the room only to meet the naked lifeless body of Atere. The incident was reported the incident at the Adewole Police Station. Police confirmed Atere's death and added that investigations are ongoing.